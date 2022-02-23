A slow-moving front pummeled Hampshire County Friday and Saturday, downing trees, cutting power and delaying the start of school Friday by 2 hours.
The Division of Forestry’s remote-access weather station in Augusta showed sustained winds between 15 and 20 mph from 1 to 6 a.m. Friday. Wind gusts were clocked at over 40 mph around 4 a.m.
The western wind diminished slightly the rest of the day, but picked up again around 4 a.m. Saturday, again with gusts over 40 mph, battering the area until nearly midnight.
The system brought decidedly colder temperatures. The Augusta station showed a temperature of 63 around 2:30 a.m. Friday that fell into the upper 20s in 4 hours.
Potomac Edison’s public reporting map showed more than a dozen outages around the county at 6:20 a.m. Friday.
Friday’s high winds and warm temperatures had Division of Forestry officials asking West Virginians to avoid outdoor burning until conditions improve.
Fire companies across the Potomac Highlands were called out for brush fires Friday and Saturday.
The National Weather Service says the stiff winds will continue through the day, beginning to diminish around 4 p.m. o
