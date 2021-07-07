It may feel like summer just started, but Hampshire County Schools want you to mark your calendars for the new student registration dates and open houses.
Romney Elementary’s new student registration is coming up fast on July 27. The other schools in the county, elementary, middle and high, won’t hold their registrations until next month.
The regular open houses will also all be in August, between Aug. 18 and Aug. 23.
For 5 of the county elementary schools, pre-K and kindergarten open houses will be held in the 3rd and 4th weeks of August as well. John J. Cornwell will not be having pre-K or kindergarten open houses.
For more information on the specific dates and times of the 2021-22 new student registration and open houses, please contact your child’s school.
For more on student health requirements, child nutrition information, emergency procedures and other information pertaining to the start of the 2021-22 school year, see the Hampshire County Schools website, www.boe.hamp.k12.wv.us.
