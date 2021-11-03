ROMNEY — One more step remains to be taken before the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital building can be torn down and the property transferred to the Board of Education for construction of a new elementary school.
The Hampshire County Development Authority must pass an ordinance, required by the state Department of Environmental Protection, which will authorize the cleanup of the property after demolition and demonstrate the authority has adequate funding to pay the cost of cleaning up the site, which is expected to be $246,570.
At a special meeting last Thursday, the Development Authority Board met to consider the necessary ordinance, giving it its 1st and 2nd readings.
A public hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 17, a Wednesday, at Taggart Hall, 91 S. High St., to be followed by a 3rd and final reading and vote.
Copies of the ordinance can be viewed at the Development Authority offices in Taggart Hall. It requires the authority to obtain a letter of credit from the FNB Bank for an amount not to exceed $250,000, payable to the DEP — sufficient funds to repay the loan from the Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund that is financing the project.
Work on the site will begin with a small crew early this month. Thrasher project engineer Patricia Escoriaza urged the contractor to get at least a small crew started, hoping they can meet their timeline goal by the end of the year.
Development Authority Executive Director Eileen Johnson reported that the authority reserved $100,000 for the hospital project from bank funds they normally keep in CD accounts. With these funds on hand, they can assure the contractor they have enough for a 40% payment, required for the work to begin.
Due to the uncertainties caused by changing work schedules, the contractor will have just a small crew on site for the first 2 weeks, but will then be able to bring in workers from other projects.
The Board agreed to contact nearby agencies — the Romney Volunteer Rescue Squad, the Potomac Center and the state police — beforehand, to let them know what to expect, and notify Hampshire County Clerk Eric Strite that anything stored in the building must be removed by Nov. 12.
After that date, the hospital property will become an environmentally restricted site, completely surrounded by an orange fence with a locked gate.
As work on the site proceeds, asbestos abatement within the building will be followed by demolition and site preparation that will include soil decontamination. All this must be completed before the property can be turned over to the Board of Education.
The hospital property will be traded to the schools in exchange for school properties including the Romney Elementary School campus. The Development Authority can then offer the former school properties for sale.
The sales will return the former school properties to the tax base, and payments for the properties will compensate the Development Authority for what they have spent on the project.
Johnson spoke with the Board of Education earlier in the week and reported it was on board and starting to develop their own timeline for construction of the new school.
Johnson recommended the Development Authority provide as much public notice as possible, recognizing that the public may have concerns about the process of asbestos abatement.
A fence will be in place to protect the community when the project begins, and Escoriaza suggested that people who had questions could go to the Development Authority office in Taggart Hall for information. o
