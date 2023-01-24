The Review will NOT be on newsstands for its regular Wednesday schedule this week.
The printing plant in Johnstown, Pa. that produces the Review has experienced a power surge, shutting down the plant and its machines. Electricians have been working on the issue all day Tuesday, but they will be unable to publish the paper on its regular Wednesday schedule.
Our hope is that the Review will be in the mail and on newsstands on Thursday with the Weekender. We apologize for any and all inconveniences this may cause, and we will keep our readers updated if there are any further changes.
