An encounter between friends David Pratt (currently a participant of the South Branch Valley Drug Court, a resident of the Hampshire County Pathways Phoenix Recovery Home for Men program and a participant in 12-2-1 Roundtables) and Jim Wilson (facilitator of 12-2-1 Roundtables and in long-term recovery).

ROMNEY — Five drug court graduates proudly accepted their certifications for a 2nd chance at life last Friday at the Hampshire Park conference center.

Jacob Garber (a 2019 graduate) and his wife Estella Garber happily show their support for the new graduates.

South Branch Valley Drug Court Graduation 2022 at the Conference Center in Hampshire Park, Sept. 23

(0) comments

