5 graduate from drug court after an especially challenging 2 years
ROMNEY — Five drug court graduates proudly accepted their certifications for a 2nd chance at life last Friday at the Hampshire Park conference center.
The graduates were Brandon Burton, Adriana Flanary, Cheyenne Judy and Logan Kerns – all from Hampshire County, and Wesley Sherman from Hardy County.
“With these, I am especially proud of because they did this during Covid,” said Drug Court Judge Charlie Carl, who mentioned the additional difficulties the graduates faced from the worldwide uncertainty cast by the pandemic over the past 2 years.
Carl also shared that his health issues interrupted his work with the 5 individuals. Fortunately, Drug Court Judge John Treadway was there to “pick up the pieces.”
The South Branch Valley Drug Court opened in 2011 and operates in Hampshire, Hardy and Pendleton Counties. According to the National Institute of Justice, 79% of prisoners are reasserted within 6 years. Adult drug court significantly reduces re-offense and substance abuse through rigorous programs and supportive resources, all for a third of the price compared to simply putting someone behind bars.
Additionally, people in these programs work and pay taxes, participate in community volunteer work and learn social skills that open new horizons for their futures.
Logan Kerns, a 23-year-old from Slanesville, mentioned a small business he started after becoming clean: fixing small engines.
“I’ve always been interested in engineering, but it’s something I never did because I was always getting high,” Kerns reflected on the program’s positive impact.
Wesley Sherman from Hardy County shared similar sentiments.
“It’s an amazing program, it saved my life; the program gave me structure, wisdom, knowledge and the opportunity to be with my son,” Wesley said joyfully.
“The staff, the team are just above and beyond with the help they provide,” he continued.
Many of these souls fell into addiction from “harmless” recreational use that began in their teenage years but slowly began to spiral down into adulthood.
“I was able to find myself, be myself and love myself,” Cheyenne Judy said tearfully. “I am very proud of the woman I have become.”
Despite drug court’s potential positive impact, building an effective drug court plan takes extra effort and genuine compassion, explained Treadway, and rather than dispensing these human beings as “lost causes,” the effort from judges, parole officers and everyone in between remains robust, genuine, selfless and continuous here.
“In Hampshire County, we’ve built a very strong recovery network,” said Drug Court Coordinator Sarah Royal.
In over 10 years of experience, Royal noted that the region went from absolutely nothing to flourishing in resources for those who need them.
Contrary to common assumption, drug court does not cost more than putting someone through jail or prison. It is also mostly grant and federally funded, meaning the system isn’t simply taking “more taxes” from its citizens.
If anything, it provides a long-term benefit to the community.
“It’s not going to be easy, and I am not going to make it easy,” is usually what Royal tells her participants. The minimum length to complete the program is a 14-month voluntary, post-plea commitment.
Royal explained that the program varies with each person and that some individuals need 3 years of help and support in their journey.
With the explosion and need of telehealth, many have had to rely on Internet connectivity to make connections.
Faith and Jim Wilson – facilitators of 12-2-1 Roundtables who also participate in long-term recovery – provide online counseling to those who seek and need help across the state.
During the drug court graduation ceremony, they serendipitously met David Pratt. Pratt has sought their help online while participating in a recovery program that Hampshire County Pathways provides here in Romney.
“I love it,” Pratt smiled and noted the practical system in offering counseling from the comfort of the seeker’s home. The anonymity lends itself to be more transparent, Faith added.
As with everything in life, those who seek betterment must go through trial and error to find what works for them.
West Virginia may be known as a state with one of the most severe drug abuse problems. However, with love and hard work, the state is more than capable of blossoming beyond its blue ridges.
“It is about changing our community, it’s about changing our system, to make a positive impact on our community,” Treadway said.
