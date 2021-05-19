ROMNEY — Mountaineer Mental Health is aiming to break down some of the negativity surrounding substance abuse by bringing the community together for a yard sale and informational open house.
The staff at the Romney clinic is putting together a yard sale on June 5 to bring the community together to learn about MMH’s programs, especially their substance abuse program.
“Most of the time when you hear about substance abuse in the media, it’s very negative, like a drug overdose or drug charges,” said Jacque O’Neil, substance abuse treatment services coordinator with MMH. “This is a spin on a more positive side of it. People do recover, and there are people here who want to help.”
O’Neil said the goal of the yard sale, scheduled from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., is to increase awareness of substance abuse recovery, and all of their donations and proceeds at the event will go to the Freedom House Ministry Center in Romney.
Morgan Ramsey George and the worship team from Oasis Church in Winchester will be performing at the event as well, providing a musical element to the open house yard sale, and there will be food available that Saturday as well.
As far as items being sold at the sale, O’Neil mentioned that staff members at the clinic came together to provide items to sell, while other folks in the area have dropped off items. There will also be “beautiful, patriotic wreaths” being sold as well.
O’Neil said that while the yard sale is to raise money for Freedom House, she’s also hoping that folks in the community will stop by to meet the recovery team and counselors at the clinic.
“We will also be doing a memorial rock garden, with painted purple rocks,” she explained. “Individuals can put their loved ones’ names on the rocks, to represent individuals who have passed away from substance abuse.”
The clinic is located at 285 Birch Lane in Romney. For more information about MMH’s services or staff, visit their website at https://mmhwv.com.
