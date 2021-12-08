ROMNEY — A woman who led deputies on a high-speed chase across Hampshire County in March pled guilty last week to a count of wanton endangerment.
Eliza Dawn Fishel’s main concern at the Dec. 1 hearing appeared to focus on one issue.
“Can I have my guns back?” she asked Judge Carter Williams. She said she wanted to give them to her 18-year-old son.
Fishel admitted she had a loaded 9mm pistol in her hand when she barged into the mobile home of her boyfriend in Shanks on March 29.
She said last week that the 2 struggled and the gun went off, but she didn’t know whether she fired the shot or not.
But having the loaded weapon in the confrontation was enough to satisfy West Virginia’s wanton-endangerment law.
Fishel pled guilty and was sentenced immediately to a year in prison with 132 days credit for time already served.
The prosecutor’s office agreed to allow the sheriff release the confiscated firearms to Fishel’s son.
After the pistol discharged, authorities said she headed east on U.S. 50, where Deputy John Smith saw her vehicle. Authorities say she ignored Smith’s attempt to stop her and he pursued her, assisted by additional deputies and West Virginia State Police, 1st onto North River Road and then into Hanging Rock Subdivision, where she stopped at a residence and was arrested.
The May grand jury charged her with wanton endangerment, fleeing with reckless indifference and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The latter 2 charges were dropped as part of the plea agreement. o
