AUGUSTA — With state approval gained, the developers of a solar farm here say the next steps are engineering and gaining county approval.
“Moving forward, we will be working closely with our engineering vendors to finalize civil and stormwater design sets compliant with the local ordinance,” Jesse Pollard of Galehead Development wrote Development Director Eileen Johnson late last month. “We will be taking these to the County as part of the county permitting and PILOT conversations that we’ve been working towards.”
Galehead is proposing a $17 million, 80-acre solar array on property it is leasing on either side of Ford Hill Road just south of Augusta Elementary and the county fairgrounds.
The Public Service Commission last month signed off on the site permit for Capon Bridge Solar LLC, as it is known even though it’s being built in Augusta.
Now comes the nitty-gritty of meeting county code.
And, Galehead is proposing a series of contributions to the county along the lines of what the owners of the Bedington solar farm are paying Berkeley County — the PILOT program Pollard referred to.
The payments are above and beyond the property taxes that the site’s owners, Hampshire Investment Group LLC, must pay.
In Berkeley County, Bedington paid a $450,000 up-front fee to the county and is paying $1,850 per megawatt for 15 years. Bedington is about 5 times the size of Capon Bridge Solar, which figures to generate 20 megawatts.
Once financial and compliance issues are hammered out with the county, Galehead says construction will take 18 months to 2 years. The firm estimates about 2 dozen construction jobs will be created here. o
