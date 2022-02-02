Dear pond back yonder,
Largely underappreciated. Mostly overlooked. Enormously important. That’s you.
Many of the critters who live in your waters or on your edge take you for granted. All sorts of creatures visit you as part of their regular routines — believing, perhaps, that you’ve always been there and will always be.
Us humans fail to appreciate the extraordinary diversity of animals, plants, and insects that depend on you. You reside at the way-back of our pastures and, living our busy lives, we don’t pay you enough mind.
And so today, my dear round, quarter-acre pond, I’m presenting this year’s unsung hero award to you for all your contributions to the farm and its critters, including us humans.
I’m speaking from that faded-red wooden bench near your northern bank — the bench from which discussions between you and me have so often and so pleasantly flowed. I can’t say that a large crowd has gathered here to witness this award ceremony. I suppose the absence of a worshiping chorus is in keeping with the nature of the award.
Although an old farmer created you for his cows long ago, you have become far more than a simple watering hole. Laying behind a sloping berm, you’re an unassuming, dependable stage for the daily routines and unexpected spectacles that happen at the edge of the wild.
Your surface is beautiful and you have substance in your depth. Your moods change with the weather but you’re always present. Your gift of water is trustworthy — at least for now.
Like any good local bar, you gather in a gang of nocturnal regulars: Deer, bobcat, coyote, fox, fisher, bear. They may not appear at the same time, but, sooner or later they’ll all saunter in for their usual drink. In the large scheme of things, they need each other as much as they need you.
And, of course, you’re there for the birds, too: red-winged blackbirds who build nests in the high grasses at your edge, traveling geese who visit twice a year, the swooping, insect-chasing swallows whose wings occasionally carve an evanescent curve in your surface.
You also host a family of water snakes, camping out below an overhanging thicket of multiflora. When the mother leaves her nest, her head periscopes above your surface, followed by a traveling trail of undulating ripples. Your resident frogs fall silent.
Of all your families and visitors, my favorites are the dragonflies: ebony jewelwings, fragile forktails, seepage dancers, among others. What a cornucopia of color. And let’s give a hand to the odonatologists who named them.
“Let’s skip the fancy words,” I can hear you say. “What’s an odonatologist?”
Well ... I had to look it up myself. It’s someone who studies dragonflies. Anyway, did you know that West Virginia has 32 species of dragonflies? Autumn meadowhawk. Halloween pennant. Wandering glider….
“OK. OK,” you interrupt. “Enough already.”
Of course, tragedies strike you as they strike all of us. I remember looking down from your berm on a cold mid-October day a few years back — the day the fish all died.
Catfish, small bass, the goldfish carp — those that weren’t caught in your grasses were rotating in a slow circle, a melancholy parade of death.
I learned later that you had suffered from a temperature inversion. Your waters were warm through early October until a gusty arctic front arrived with nasty sleet. Feeder streams turned cold and the wind stirred you like a long spoon mixing up an Irish coffee.
Your bottom layer, which never has any oxygen, got swooped to the surface and, all of a sudden, you didn’t have enough oxygen anywhere. Your fish suffocated.
As I looked down from the berm, I said, “I’m sorry. I guess it’s not always easy being a small pond. I hope your fish come back.”
And remember that next spring? One warm morning, our good friend brought a couple of big catfish from the Potomac and slipped them into your water. I’ve seen the goldfish come back and I suspect those catfish are still living with you. Maybe their grandchildren too.
That’s another reason you deserve this award — your endurance. You seem always to have another gift to give, to have another mystery to solve.
Part of you is visible and part remains unseen behind your murk and mirror. I can’t see the turtles in your deep or the rocky ledge of your bottom or the slow accumulation of mud near your berm.
But some days, I can see clouds floating on your quiet face. Some nights it seems like your round still surface is itself a single unblinking eye: right there, staring upward, reflecting the light of thousand distant starts.
How could we not love you?
In addition to all the visuals, you seduce us into play. Children let fly their carefully gathered stones and you kindly respond with a pleasing “plop.” Our dogs leap after a pitched stick, returning it with pride and hope for yet one more watery pursuit.
On hot days, our sweaty horses walk into you intending to roll in your cool waters, sometimes with their riders still in the saddle. When you’re iced over, we can’t resist walking out even when the result is a slippery, antic dance.
Best of all, you offer a place for contemplation, for reflecting on matters light and dark. “Water and meditation are wedded forever,” Herman Melville wrote more than 170 years ago
. He’s still right. I’m sitting near you on that old red bench, watching you, and wondering what will happen. There’s no better place for pondering.
With deep appreciation,
A wannabe odonatologisto
