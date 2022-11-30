SUNRISE SUMMIT — “It feels good to come back.”
Dr. Audreanna James, a Capon Bridge-born and raised resident, has joined Valley Health on Sunrise Summit to provide the “full spectrum” of medical care for the community she grew up in.
James, formerly known as Audreanna Haines, joined the team on September 26 after 11 years of schooling and residency.
Audreanna graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in 2019 and completed her internship and residency at WVU in Harpers Ferry.
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) focuses on a more hands-on, holistic approach to healing. It puts focus on the body’s natural inclination to heal itself by applying gentle pressure to manipulate the muscle, soft tissues and joints into proper ailment and balance.
As an osteopathic medicine (DO) doctor, Audreanna said her days are never the same. One moment Audreanna could be working with a baby, and the next moment her patient could be an older adult.
“It just adds a lot of excitement to your day,” she said.
Audreanna shared that her decision to pursue medicine was a “lifelong dream.”
Her mom, Jenny Haines, was a Valley Health nurse at Winchester Medical Center for 30 years. Audreanna recalled a time as a child when she attended one of her mom’s health events. Audreanna remembered shining a beam of light into someone’s ear with an otoscope and wanting to become a doctor from that moment on.
For the students considering diving into medical school, Audreanna urged them to “get out and explore it.”
“Don’t give up by the amount of time it takes; it flies by.”
She credited her community for wanting to come back home after all those years of school.
“I was a big 4-Her. Community was a big thing for me. I always wanted to give back what the community gave to me.”
Audreanna also wanted her county neighbors to have good access to healthcare and thought that seeing a familiar face would help people not to “put things off.”
“They trust you over people they don’t know,” she explained.
Closer to the end of February, Audreanna will be joined by her husband, Alec, who will also provide services as a doctor at Valley Health Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
“I am excited to bounce around ideas,” Audreanna said.
Her parents still live in Capon Bridge and with the support from the community members, Audreanna feels at ease with her “new normal.”
“We’re home,” Audreanna said blissfully.
