MARTINSBURG — Two pleaded guilty last month in connection with the Bank of Romney robbery in Augusta almost a year ago.
In March, William John Birdsall, 50, of Beaver Falls, Pa. was arrested and charged with 2 counts of bank robbery – taking cash at gunpoint from the Augusta bank on Sept. 22 and the armed robbery of the M&T Bank in Fort Ashby on Feb. 3, where he reportedly took $1,200.
Birdsall pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Trumble for the Bank of Romney robbery at the end of August, admitting to robbing the bank of $13,420 in cash.
Elizabeth Jacqueline Havens, 55, of Boones Mill, Va. also pleaded guilty to disposal of proceeds stolen from a bank. She admitted receiving the stolen money, intending to hide it.
The Sept. 22 robbery in Augusta occurred at 12:25 p.m., when an armed man entered the bank and demanded money. Bank surveillance showed that the individual was wearing a dark hoodie and mask and was carrying a handgun.
No employees or customers were injured during the robbery.
Photo surveillance was released, and video footage from businesses around the bank was investigated as well. The FBI took over the investigation of both the Bank of Romney and Fort Ashby cases, from the West Virginia State Police in Hampshire County and the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office. Birdsall was arrested on March 11.
Birdsall was convicted in 2007 for the 2004 robberies of 4 branches of the Pennsylvania Citizens Bank – 3 near Pittsburgh and 1 near Philadelphia. He was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison and ordered to pay restitution.
He could face up to 20 years in prison for the Augusta robbery, and Havens up to 10 years.
