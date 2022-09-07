MARTINSBURG — Two pleaded guilty last month in connection with the Bank of Romney robbery in Augusta almost a year ago.

In March, William John Birdsall, 50, of Beaver Falls, Pa. was arrested and charged with 2 counts of bank robbery – taking cash at gunpoint from the Augusta bank on Sept. 22 and the armed robbery of the M&T Bank in Fort Ashby on Feb. 3, where he reportedly took $1,200.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.