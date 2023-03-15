CAPON BRIDGE —The Fort Edwards Foundation held a work day on its nature Trail on Saturday, March 11.
Since securing a West Virginia Humanities Council grant for trail interpretation, the Foundation has been hard at work to plan and build a trail on its property near the site of Joseph Edwards’ home and fort. The trail will educate walkers on the flora and fauna that the early settlers to Hampshire County encountered.
The colorful and informative signage will be installed by the time of the Visitor Center’s season opening on May 27.
The trail will also provide a simple opportunity for the community to have a place to walk across fields and through woods and along the Cacapon River.
It is the group’s hope that the trails will be a part of a much larger community trail system for both Capon Bridge and Hampshire County. The Foundation invites the participation of groups wishing to study birds, wildflowers, wild foods or wildlife to coordinate plans for trail usage.
The trail is strictly for walking; no wheeled vehicles are permitted.
