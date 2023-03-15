For Edwards

Volunteers working on the Fort Edwards Nature Trail included (left to right) Henry Ireys, Dale Shaffer, Logan Mantz, Brian Hall, Charles Hall and Steve Bailes.

CAPON BRIDGE —The Fort Edwards Foundation held a work day on its nature Trail on Saturday, March 11.

Since securing a West Virginia Humanities Council grant for trail interpretation, the Foundation has been hard at work to plan and build a trail on its property near the site of Joseph Edwards’ home and fort. The trail will educate walkers on the flora and fauna that the early settlers to Hampshire County encountered.

