CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis is extending expiration dates for patients who register early for a medical cannabis card.
Cards typically expire after a year; however, as a bonus, all patients who register early or have already registered, will have the term of their card extended to the following:
For those who register by June 30 the card will be good for 3 years total — 1 year original plus 2 years extension.
Registration by Sept. 30 will have the card good for 2 years.
Registering on Oct. 1 or later will result in a 1-year card.
West Virginians with serious medical conditions can register for a medical cannabis card at www.medcanwv.org. Patients who have a household income of 200% of the federal poverty level may apply for a waiver of the $50 state card fee.
“OMC takes patient concerns seriously, including apprehension about product availability,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Industry facilities are currently under construction and are anticipated to become operational this summer. Cannabis plants require 3-4 months to grow to maturity for harvest. With these timelines in place, the first products are anticipated to be available this fall.
David Heeter, founder and owner of Tariff Labs, said the Roane County-based company hopes to have medicine available to patients soon.
“Despite shutdowns and supply chain disruptions during the global pandemic, we’ve been able to complete our designs, obtain local approvals, and commence site work on our production facility in Spencer. Our locally-based team is honored and humbled to bring this much-needed medicine to West Virginia patients.”
Physicians interested in obtaining authorization to certify medical cannabis patients must complete a 4-hour course along with the registration application, which can be found at www.medcanwv.org.
The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act permits West Virginia residents with serious medical conditions to procure medical cannabis for certified medical use in the following forms: pill; oil; topical forms including gels, creams, or ointments; a form medically appropriate for administration by vaporization or nebulization; dry leaf or plant form; tincture; liquid; or dermal patch.
Patient cards are valid only in West Virginia. A list of physicians registered to certify patients as eligible for the use of medical cannabis is available on the website.
