“It has to end, you know. The self-hatred. The collective shaming. The disdain for the other. The emotional armor. The buried pain. The displaced humans. The misplaced kindness. The repressed trauma. The fake positivity. The meaningless materialism. The forgotten heart.
“It has to begin, you know. ... The collective healing. The love for other. The emotional release. The liberated pain. The welcomed humans. The perpetual kindness. The honored story. The authentic feeling. The meaningful purpose. The open heart.” Jeff Brown, from “Hearticulations — On Love, Friendship and Healing”
[In this modern world] “a blessing can be like the discovery of a fresh well. It would be lovely if we could rediscover our power to bless one another. I believe each of us can bless. When a blessing is invoked, it changes the atmosphere. Some of the plenitude flows into our hearts from the invisible neighborhood of loving kindness. In the light and reverence of blessing, a person or situation becomes illuminated in a completely new way. In a dead wall a new window opens, in dense darkness a path starts to glimmer, and into a broken heart healing falls like morning dew. It is ironic that so often we continue to live like paupers though our inheritance of spirit is so vast. The quiet eternal that dwells in our souls is silent and subtle; in the activity of blessing it emerges to embrace and nurture us. Let us begin to learn how to bless one another.” — John O’Donohue, from “To Bless the Space Between Us: A Book of Blessings”
I found the above 2 quotes at mollystrongheart.blogspot.com. I haven’t read anything by Jeff Brown, but I have read “Anam Cara” by John O’Donohue and highly recommend it.
As the new year approaches and the elections are in the past, we need to find a way to heal ourselves, our communities, our country and the world. And to find a way to move on to the hard work that we have ahead of us.
When will we stop throwing rocks and stop believing the lies told to us by politicians who have no interest in bettering our lives or saving the planet? When will we get past the emotional issues of abortion and guns and solve the issue of racism and hate?
In this country and others, many ancestors have done things that now we are ashamed of and we need to admit to and then work towards a way of closure. And then find our way to a better future.
We need to find a way to help all of the children of the world grow up in health and happiness.
We need to find a way to end wars, to find a way to sit down and talk and resolve issues.
The pandemic will end, there will be a future, a “new normal.” Who will we be when that happens? What will we each have done towards a better normal, a better way?
There are too many times when it all might feel hopeless, but we will get up in the morning (at some point) and we will get through the day (most of us) and then there will be another day and we will do it again. And keep getting better at it.
The winter might seem long with so many restrictions on us and businesses closed — temporarily or perhaps, sadly, permanently.
Maybe, if we are lucky, we will get at least one glorious snow fall and we will go out and build snow people and make snow angels. And then spring will come again and bird song and maybe life will be better.
This year again I wish for peace on earth — for all. I wish for good, quiet times and laughter. I wish for healing and growing. I wish for someone gentle and loving to share your bubble.
I wish for inspiration to find each of us and help us find our voices and use them for a new world.
And I wish for blessings for each and every one one of us.
