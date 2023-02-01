ELKINS — Monongahela National Forest is honored to provide the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree on behalf of the USDA Forest Service, kicking off a year-long celebration with the theme of “Endlessly Wild & Wonderful” to connect people to West Virginia’s public lands.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree – known as “The People’s Tree” reflecting the nickname for the U.S. House of Representatives, the People’s House – adorns the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol and is selected each year from a different national forest.

