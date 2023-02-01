ELKINS — Monongahela National Forest is honored to provide the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree on behalf of the USDA Forest Service, kicking off a year-long celebration with the theme of “Endlessly Wild & Wonderful” to connect people to West Virginia’s public lands.
The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree – known as “The People’s Tree” reflecting the nickname for the U.S. House of Representatives, the People’s House – adorns the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol and is selected each year from a different national forest.
“It’s an honor to have a tree from our backyard selected as the official 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree,” West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said. “This shines a positive light on West Virginia and I am thrilled in every way. I also want to acknowledge the Monongahela National Forest officials for their care of the forest. Without them, this would not have been possible. Congratulations to all involved.”
“The Capitol Christmas Tree is a wonderful, historic tradition that brings our great country together during the holidays, and I am thrilled that the 2023 tree will be from West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest,” said Senator Joe Manchin, Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. “The 2023 Capitol Christmas Tree will represent the wild and wonderful nature of the Mountain State – including our remarkable forestry and wildlife – for the first time since 1976. I’m grateful to the Forest Service for their hard work and partnership on this event, and I look forward to celebrating this honor with my fellow West Virginians and Americans.”
