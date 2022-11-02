Voting

With Election Day less than a week away, Hampshire County Clerk Eric Strite has been busy keeping things running smoothly – he reported Tuesday morning that early voting was “going very well.”

“We have been surprised; it’s been a good turnout,” Strite said of the early voting numbers compared to 2018’s election.

