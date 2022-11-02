With Election Day less than a week away, Hampshire County Clerk Eric Strite has been busy keeping things running smoothly – he reported Tuesday morning that early voting was “going very well.”
“We have been surprised; it’s been a good turnout,” Strite said of the early voting numbers compared to 2018’s election.
As of Monday evening, a total of 667 have participated in early voting. Strite explained that, at this point, they are not able to track the Democratic, Republican and 3rd party voter numbers.
“We don’t know the results until the polls close,” he said.
Early voting on the east side of the county concluded on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
County residents can still vote early at the old courthouse located at 19 E. Main Street in Romney from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The courthouse is closed on Sundays.
Strite reminded county residents that early voting concludes this Saturday, Nov. 5 at 5 p.m.
All precincts and locations will open back up for the Nov. 8 Election Day from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., with residents having to vote in their registered precincts and locations.
The precincts and poll locations are listed on the Hampshire County website, www.hampshirewv.com, under the “Hampshire County Voting Area Map” button on the homepage. Voters can find their voting location on Election Day by using their addresses.
Not sure where to vote?
To check your address and precinct, go to www.hampshirewv.com and click on the yellow box that says “Hampshire County Voting Area Map.”
For the Nov. 8 general election
Polls open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
1: Old Capon Bridge Middle School cafeteria, Capon School St.
2: Capon Valley Ruritan Club, 9788 Capon River Road, Yellow Spring
3: Capon Bridge Ruritan Community Center, 3223 Northwestern Pike
4: Capon Valley View Senior Center, 6487 Christian Church Road
5: Slanesville Elementary, 6550 Bloomery Pike
6: Capon Bridge Middle School, 75 Capon School St.
7: Slanesville Elementary School, 6550 Bloomery Pike
8: Slanesville Fire Company, 6951 Bloomery Pike
9: Levels Fire Company, 28 Frenches Station Road
10: Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Pike, Augusta
11: Slanesville Ruritan Building, 6458 Bloomery Pike
12: Augusta Fire Company, 15690 Northwestern Pike
14: Romney Senior Center, 280 School St.
15: Mill Creek Ruritan, 14 Honey Bee Drive, Purgitsville
16: Romney Elementary School cafeteria, 45 School St.
17: Romney Elementary School library, 45 School St.
18: Hampshire High School library, 157 Trojan Way.
19: Romney Elementary cafeteria, 45 School St.
21: Old Rio Schoolhouse, 11644 Delray Road
22: Augusta Elementary School, 61 Pancione Loop
23: Grassy Lick-Kirby Community Center, 11924 Grassy Lick Road, Kirby
24: Hampshire High School cafeteria, 157 Trojan Way
25: Springfield-Green Spring Elementary School, 43 Education Lane, Springfield
26: Springfield Senior Center, 8090 Cumberland Road
28: Jersey Mountain Ruritan Building, 81 Ruritan Drive, Three Churches
