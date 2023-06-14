CAPON BRIDGE — This weekend welcomes three big events in Capon Bridge, supplying the county with triple the fun.
For the second year in a row, The River House in Capon Bridge will be hosting Cacapon Riverfest, which promises to be a celebration of nature through music, art, food, drinks and fun along the water.
This year’s Riverfest will be hosted this weekend – June 16 and 17 – with activities all day long and music each night from 6 to 9 p.m.
The event will welcome four musical guests during the course of the weekend – along with several river-related activities, a ton of river-related raffle prizes and three food trucks.
Performing this weekend will be Dunlap & Mabe and Shannon Bielski & Moonlight Drive on Friday night, and Caroline Owens followed up by Hampshire native and Nashville bluegrass name Joe Hott and the Short Mountain Boys on Saturday.
Tim Reese, president of Friends of the Cacapon, said he’s especially jazzed about some of the weekend’s musical performances.
“Dunlap & Mabe bring tremendous energy and are a hometown favorite,” he said, “plus Joe Hott is a classic!”
Other onstage performances will also include Winchester poet John Berry, who will be performing some of his pieces, including, “Gravity has a Serious Talk with Water.”
Along with music, Riverfest will be hosting three food trucks; Gig’s Barbeque, La Cocina and Bricello’s Grilled Foraggio, plus The River House’s own supply of beverages and sweets.
Since the festival is focused on celebrating the Cacapon, there will be several events centered around river fun. One of these events is fly-fishing put on by Trout Unlimited, who Reese said would be onsite both Friday and Saturday for a demonstration.
There will also be an opportunity for folks to sign up for The River House’s July fly fishing clinic at the information table, Reese pointed out. The July clinic will include classes for kids, beginners and intermediate fishers.
The event will also include a series of three nature presentations, which will be held two doors down at the Capon Bridge Public Library. These presentations will include “Fishes of the Cacapon River,” “Cacapon River Mammals” and “Kingfishin’ Ain’t Easy.”
Callie Sams will also be giving a presentation along the river on macroinvertebrates (river bugs) and ways to “save our streams.”
Saturday also has some more fun with an Art-for-All activity where guests are invited to decorate miniature boats and join in on a rock-skipping contest by the river. Winners of these events will be given a prize.
Those who have bought raffle tickets for the event may also be in for a prize. Those in the drawing may potentially win a new kayak or river tube. Reese said he expects the raffle to sell close to 200 tickets. The tickets are priced at $5 a ticket or $20 for five tickets.
The event has up to 40 volunteers and Reese expects to top the attendance of last year’s event. Riverfest is sure to be a fun time for family and friends of all ages.
