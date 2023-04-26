HIGH VIEW – A turkey house fire shut down Christian Church Road in the High View area early Tuesday morning.
The fire, which burned about three miles up the way, resulted in a total loss to the turkey house. There were no turkeys in the structure, said Augusta Fire Chief Michael Hott. The property is home to three turkey houses, and only one of them was razed during the blaze.
The incident, which occurred around 6 a.m., resulted in the road being closed until 7:30 a.m.
Crews from Frederick County aided the Hampshire crews on the scene: Capon Bridge, Hampshire County EMS, Augusta and Capon Springs.
As of Tuesday morning, there was no determined cause of the blaze.
There was also a house fire Monday night in the Capon Bridge area, followed by a brush fire the next morning. No one was injured.
Last week, Gov. Jim Justice announced a statewide burn ban due to the heightened risk of brush fires, but announced the ban’s end Monday.
“This comes after the state received sufficient rainfall over the past several days,” said the press release from the Governor’s Office.
Now, standard spring burning season laws and regulations are in effect.
Burning forestland, grass, grain, stubble, slash, debris, or other materials is allowed only from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Small fires set for the purpose of preparing food or providing light or warmth are permitted anytime without a burning permit, provided all grass, brush, stubble, or other debris has been removed for a minimum distance of 10 feet from the fire in all directions.
Additionally, fires must be attended to at all times, and all fires must be fully extinguished before 7 a.m. daily.
Residents caught violating these regulations face citations and fines of up to $1,000.
