Turkey house fire

The turkey house fire along Christian Church Road

HIGH VIEW – A turkey house fire shut down Christian Church Road in the High View area early Tuesday morning.

The fire, which burned about three miles up the way, resulted in a total loss to the turkey house. There were no turkeys in the structure, said Augusta Fire Chief Michael Hott. The property is home to three turkey houses, and only one of them was razed during the blaze.

