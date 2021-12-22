CAPON BRIDGE — Thursday night’s spectacular fire here destroyed an empty building that was already slated for demolition in advance of next year’s renovation of the bridge over the Cacapon River.
The battle by 6 fire companies closed U.S. 50 for 3 hours and burned lines above the building that disrupted phone and Internet service in the area.
The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the blaze that one neighbor posted on Facebook was preceded by an explosion.
“Something exploded. It shook my house,” Paula Cousins said.
When she looked out her back window, she saw 30-foot flames, she said. The explosion “shook the windows twice,” Cousins posted.
The burned-out building smoldered well into Friday. Crews were called back at midday because the fire rekindled.
The building on the north side of U.S. 50 just west of the bridge had most recently housed Frank’s Small Engine Repair Shop and Fireside Church. Frank’s had moved to a new location on Dillon’s Run Road.
Fireside had stopped using the building in 2020 at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, transitioning to online worship and home ministry. The church is being closed as Pastor Dave Chamblee begins an itinerant ministry.
A 911 call shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday dispatched the Capon Bridge Fire Company to the scene just down the street from its fire hall.
Crews from Capon Springs, Augusta, Slanesville, Gore, Va., and Gainesboro, Va., joined the fight and the county ambulance service was on scene.
Capon Bridge Fire Chief Robbie Roach said 50 was shut down for the safety of firefighters. Traffic was detoured from the east onto Smokey Hollow Road and from the rest onto Cold Stream Road.
The building was fully in flames by the time firefighters arrived and within 20 minutes, the building had collapsed on the backside.
Four years ago, the Division of Highways announced that the building would be demolished so it could put a temporary bridge in place while it rehabilitates the iconic steel truss bridge that carries U.S. 50 across the Cacapon River.
The bid for the project was let just last month, with work scheduled to begin next year. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.