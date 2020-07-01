ROMNEY — Headlining the school board meeting Monday night was the discussion of the Romney Elementary property, and what steps need to be taken to move forward with the Hampshire County Economic Development Authority to swap it with the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital property.
The new West elementary school will be built on the hospital site, but details still need to be ironed out. Eileen Johnson, director of the Economic Development Authority, will be at the July 6 board meeting to continue moving the conversation forward.
Superintendent Jeff Pancione described the 3 Romney Elementary School parcels of land that make up the property and gave a few ideas of tentative plans once the new school is built.
“[The Economic Development Authority] wants the pieces in the field to remain a green space and the basketball court to remain a playground area,” Pancione explained. “Maybe even when the old Romney High School and middle school come down, that could remain a green space.”
The discussion of this land swap will continue at next Monday’s board meeting.
The board also conducted Pancione’s superintendent evaluation Monday afternoon in a lengthy executive session, and upon their return to open session President Debbie Champ read an overview of that evaluation.
She called Pancione’s overall communication “outstanding,” and also added that “more focus needs to be placed on communicating with [board] members as a board and not as individuals to make sure all are given the same information.”
Also, the statement concluded with the addition that Pancione is “a fantastic planner” whose strategies and ideas will move Hampshire County Schools forward into the new normal.
“The board recognizes Superintendent Pancione’s commitment to the students, the staff and our schools and look forward to his leadership as we enter the new phase of construction of our new schools,” Champ read. “The board is excited about Superintendent Pancione’s continued leadership and our ability to move forward as a cohesive unit.”
The board was presented with Sprinturf’s projected construction schedule of Rannells Field: the project was scheduled to begin June 25 with shooting curb grades in the morning, June 26 was supposed to see the stripping of the field, and from then until July 24, site and concrete work will be underway. From July 20 until July 31, Sprinturf said asphalt milling and paving will occur, and from Aug. 3 until Aug. 14, Rannells will see turf installation.
The field is projected to finish up by the beginning of September, after track surfacing occurs from Aug. 17 until the end of the month.
