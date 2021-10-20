As a pastor / counselor I found these words from a song made famous by the musical group The Eagles, to be universally true. We are all running. Some are running from something. Others are running to something. And each of us, in our own way, is running “to loosen our load.”
Some run from their personal demons. Some run from their past. Some run from commitment or responsibility. Still others are running to a relationship, a job, or a new environment they believe will save them or at least present a form of respite.
I have counseled more than a few who are running from and to at the same time. (That’s a real good time to talk to a therapist.)
It’s understandable really. The “load” we each carry can be extreme. The cares and concerns and pressures of life in 2021 can be overwhelming.
Oh, we can go on with the charade of blaming Covid-19 or presidents past or present, but truth be told many were overwhelmed long before whatever happened in China happened or who occupied the White House.
The secret places of the forest are heavy with the footprints of many men. That is not just a phrase. That is reality.
I once was on visionquest in Wisconsin when I came upon a beautiful clearing 50 miles away from anything. There in the stillness with only the sound of ripples from a nearby creek, I still found a soda can stuck in the bushes.
I cried.
I’ve spent more nights than I can say atop the grandeur that is Yosemite’s Half Dome. Sat on the famous “Diving Board” with my feet dangling 3,500 feet over the valley floor.
Nowadays, such an experience is limited to daytime hours and you must win a lottery to experience the top at all.
Someone famous has noted that on every tombstone there is a beginning and an end date. Hard to disagree with that assessment.
And I find I am in 100% agreement with the view that suggests what matters most is what happens during the “dash” between those dates.
Robert Frost spoke of intentionally taking the road less traveled and how it made a difference in his life. Scott Peck went on to write a book about the notion.
Most folks gravitate toward the highways of life — time tested, well traveled roads. Following the crowd seems to be the safest route I suppose.
Perhaps the best explanation for the vast preponderance of college graduates who are still in debt and in no way using their respective degrees.
Environmentalist John Muir once said: “Of all the paths you take in life, make sure a few of them are dirt.” Now, that is a rich thought. Step off the asphalt and allow the dirt of the road to slip between your toes.
As the dust settles upon the top of your feet, remember that you too are dust — and to dust you will one day return.
Breath is important. And you and I only have that breath for a while. Tomorrow is guaranteed to no one. Despite all the advances in modern science, we have no way of knowing when the end date will be added to our tombstone.
Yes, the “dash” — right now — is all we have in this journey called life. How’s your journey going? You ponder that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.