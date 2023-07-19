AUGUSTA — “Something a little different and exciting” awaits this weekend’s Hampshire County Fairgoers.
AUGUSTA — “Something a little different and exciting” awaits this weekend’s Hampshire County Fairgoers.
FFA alumni invites past showmen (and women) to the fair, in official dress, if possible – to show livestock.
Why?
This year marks the “official” 50th anniversary since the fair brought livestock exhibition to the fair. It is technically the 51st, but Leah Kidner with WVU Extension explained that the very first was more of a trial run.
The first showman was then 15-year-old Paul Roomsburg from Augusta, who was the only exhibitor at the time.
“I know because I stayed there by myself,” Roomsburg laughed.
As the years progressed, more and more people became involved, but it all began with his father’s vision.
Before Hampshire County had its own livestock show, folks had to travel to Mineral County to “show”-off their animals.
His father, Bill Roomburg, was one of the first ag teachers at the high school. Through the Augusta Ruritan Club, they spearheaded what is now the largest amount of livestock entries.
“I did whatever Dad wanted,” Roomsburg recalled. At the time, there were no washing facilities, and he had to tie his steer to his father’s Bronco when it came to washing time.
He also carried paper towels to save him some time washing the animal if it had a bowel movement because it took another hour to groom.
Roomsburg remembered walking his steer through the crowd and up the “grand stage” (where the musicians now perform) and selling it right there, onstage. He was declared grand champion, which was funny because he was the only one who showed up in the steer division.
“Then, after that, it gradually grew.”
From one to now 167 exhibitors, the fair has seen a lot of change.
Friday night, July 27, at 5 p.m. is when former showers can get the opportunity to step into the ring for the adult showmanship contest – it’s not too late to sign up. Participants will be “given the reigns” of someone else’s market steers to see “if they still have a knack” for it. Call in to let the organizers have a better idea of how many categories will be involved.
For more information, email lllkidner@mail.wvu.edu or call 304-822-5013.
