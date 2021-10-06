By this time next week, West Virginia could have its delegate, state senate and Congressional districts set for the coming decade.
From the preliminary maps that have been floated, Hampshire County voters will see big changes at all 3 levels.
The process is a bit of a whirlwind caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which dragged out the 2020 census beyond the usual timeframe.
States didn’t get the block-by-block numbers until late August to try to build 100 delegate, 17 senate and 2 Congressional districts that all have roughly even population.
By the time hearings were held and the technicians got numbers to turn into maps, here we are.
Squeezing from the other end, districts have to be in place before filing begins in early January. A 2nd squeeze that politicians don’t talk much about publicly is this: a candidate has to be a resident of a particular district for a year before the 2022 general election. So legislators whose district gets shifted out from under them need to move into a new district by early November to be able to get back to Charleston.
With the unofficial interim session coming up next Monday, Oct. 11, it’s the likely time for Gov. Jim Justice to call a special session to approve new district boundaries.
So what does it mean for Hampshire County?
We’ll still be split between 2 delegate districts because each of the 100 delegates must represent about 17,800 residents. Hampshire County’s new official population is just over 23,000.
Right now the mix has about a third of eastern end of Hampshire paired with almost all of Morgan County in the 58th District, represented by George Miller of Berkeley Springs.
The rest of Hampshire, and the eastern 3rd of Mineral County, lies in the 57th District, represented by Ruth Rowan for the last 15 years.
The preliminary maps released last week have Miller being cut away from Hampshire County as the bulk of Morgan County is redistricted east.
Morgan County west of Great Cacapon State Park (about 5,500 people) will be paired with about 2/3 of Hampshire in the 65th District, with Rowan the incumbent.
The Hampshire portion will extend nearly to Route 28 north of U.S. 50 and to Route 29 South below 50. The district will include the town of Romney.
The rest of Hampshire County will be paired up with 2 pieces of Mineral County in the 67th District. The mineral portions are along 28 to the north and south of U.S. 50 to the west.
Interestingly, that district has no incumbent.
If you’re wondering why we’re going from Districts 57 and 58 to Districts 65 and 67, the reason is because the state is going from 67 delegate districts to 100 single-representative districts. Currently several districts have multiple representatives.
Nobody has seen a draft map for the State Senate yet, but census data gives us a few clues.
Since the counties east of Hampshire have grown while the rest of the state shrank, Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties are gaining more clout.
Add those 3 counties’ population together and you have just about enough people for 2 senate districts. That will push Hampshire — or at least of the bulk of it — into a senate district to the west.
We’ll have to wait and see what the map shows.
As for Congress, West Virginia will be split between just 2 districts instead of the current 3.
For the last decade the state has been split among a northern district, our 2nd District that stretches from Harpers Ferry to the Ohio River (and includes Charleston) and a southern 3rd District.
Our representative, Alex Mooney, figures to be the odd man out in redistricting. He’ll be the underdog whether he’s paired against Carol Miller (south) or David McKinley (north). The odds are somewhere between slim and none of the districts being drawn so Mooney is protected and Miller and McKinley end up in the same district.
So there you are. In Congress, Mooney is likely going to be out.
In the State Senate, the bulk of us are likely to be redistricted from our incumbents, Craig Blair and Charles Trump (who heads the Senate redistricting committee).
In the House of Delegates, Ruth Rowan is going to be representing a different chunk of Hampshire than she has and a Hampshire candidate stands a decent chance of being elected in the 67th District.
Stay tuned. o
