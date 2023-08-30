Hampshire County celebrates a triumphant feat of filling all personnel vacancies, after a week into the school season. The county’s personnel director, Pamela Slocum, announced that every position would be officially occupied after Wednesday’s school board meeting, signaling a promising start to the academic year.
Slocum emphasized the current stability of the staff, stating, “We’re good for right now,” and noting that employee turnover tends to be lower during the school year. She acknowledged that once the school season is well underway, employees “don’t typically leave.”
Despite this achievement, Slocum pointed out that specific roles within the school system pose more challenges, particularly maintaining a full staff and substitutes for custodians and bus drivers.
“Some people are just not interested in full-time,” Slocum observed.
She highlighted the importance of having a reserve of capable substitute service personnel, similar to what the county had in the past.
“There’s no pool to pull from,” Slocum stressed. However, attracting potential substitutes has proven to be a challenge due to several factors.
She explained that potential employees often face more attractive offers from employers outside the county, which often offer higher wages.
She noted that some potential candidates may not even know the full benefits of working within the county, such as less driving time, paying into a retirement system and receiving good insurance.
The recruitment for new employees began early in the spring, with open positions being posted frequently.
Slocum said that “the “biggest challenge,” on the teaching side, is that fewer and fewer college graduates are obtaining degrees in education, a state and nationwide problem.
Fortunately, the frequent job postings picked up around five certified teachers from out of the area who were either planning on moving here or moving back.
Of all teaching positions, only 25 are long-term subs, roughly less than eight percent of their entire staff. And around 10 of them are planning on enrolling in alternative teaching certification.
The county offers a few nationally recognized programs, one of which can take a potential candidate through nine months of coursework before becoming certified; another program takes two years to complete, including a year of provisional certificate – but all programs require a bachelor’s degree to enroll.
“It has helped us out tremendously,” Slocum said of the alternative programs that began in 2018.
The “Grow Your Own” program will also help the county in the future by permitting high school students pursuing a teaching career to earn credits towards their degree while in high school.
Those who are interested in the alternative teaching programs or interested in working with the county schools in general can email Slocum at pslocum@k12.wv.us or call 304-822-3528, extension 111.
