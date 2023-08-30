HHS mug

Hampshire County celebrates a triumphant feat of filling all personnel vacancies, after a week into the school season. The county’s personnel director, Pamela Slocum, announced that every position would be officially occupied after Wednesday’s school board meeting, signaling a promising start to the academic year.

Slocum emphasized the current stability of the staff, stating, “We’re good for right now,” and noting that employee turnover tends to be lower during the school year. She acknowledged that once the school season is well underway, employees “don’t typically leave.”

