AUGUSTA — Fire crews from 4 volunteer companies and the Division of Forestry battled a series of brushfires set within a mile-and-a-half of each other early Tuesday morning.
“It is obvious these fires were set by someone,” the Augusta Fire Company posted on its Facebook page Tuesday.
The 3:12 a.m. 911 call drew crews from Augusta, Romney, Slanesville and North River Valley — along with Forestry, sheriff’s deputies and the Augusta Rescue Squad — to Little Cacapon Road and a couple of intersecting streets about 5 miles south of U.S. 50.
Augusta Fire Chief Michael Hott said 5 separate fires were discovered. The largest burned between a half and full acre.
Firefighters were on the scene until 5:30 a.m.
The Division of Forestry is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.