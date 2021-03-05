Hampshire County Schools and the Hampshire County Health Department have received confirmation that a student at Slanesville Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Hampshire County Health department has been in close contact with the Hampshire County School System to identify any potential persons who may have had close contact including students, staff, family members and friends. Those that need quarantined, will be contacted by members of the Hampshire County Schools nursing team and school administration.
I hope that this information is helpful to you in knowing that immediate notification was made while maintaining confidentiality when close contact was suspected and communicated to Hampshire County Schools.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone is urged to continue to follow best health practices which include wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, hand washing and regular cleaning protocols.
