The farmers markets have a new home on the west end of the county and are looking for one on the east side.
Romney’s Town Council on Monday night gave the group permission to operate at Town Hall the last Friday evening of each month June through September.
Vendors will likely be stationed in Celebration Park beside Town Hall, with parking at the rear.
The Rev. Rob Vaughan of Romney Presbyterian presented the request on behalf of the market. Approval was unanimous.
The approval gives the market the latitude to open more Fridays if warranted.
Vaughan said vendors will likely start setting up after 3, open to the public at 4 and be wrapped up and gone by 7:30.
He said last year’s site, on the grounds of Taggart Hall, had rent paid by an anonymous donor, but that wasn’t available this year.
The weekly Capon Bridge market is moving off Capon School Street because of work anticipated there this summer for the revitalization project. o
