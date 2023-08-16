Capon Bridge town mug

CAPON BRIDGE – Malfunctioning pumps in the town’s new sewer plant again occasioned much discussion at the Aug. 8 Capon Bridge Town Council meeting, along with the need to speed up construction of a planned bulk water station in the Capon Bridge Technology Park.

Capon Bridge has taken over management of the technology park, making the town responsible for such expenses as electric bills and mowing. Adding a bulk water station to the park will provide income to cover these added expenses.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.