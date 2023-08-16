CAPON BRIDGE – Malfunctioning pumps in the town’s new sewer plant again occasioned much discussion at the Aug. 8 Capon Bridge Town Council meeting, along with the need to speed up construction of a planned bulk water station in the Capon Bridge Technology Park.
Capon Bridge has taken over management of the technology park, making the town responsible for such expenses as electric bills and mowing. Adding a bulk water station to the park will provide income to cover these added expenses.
The county commission granted the town $117,500 in American Rescue Plan funds to construct the water station, and town lawyer Logan Mantz was reported to be working on hurrying things along.
Councilman Chris Turner, who serves as superintendent of the town’s water and sewer systems, reported that Sweetwater Pumps at the sewer plant are continuing to malfunction in hot weather.
The town has been promised six new pumps as replacements – but 10 pumps are not working properly. The pumps, which cost about $800 each, have magnetic drive motors and are failing because magnets lose strength at high temperatures.
Turner said he has tried everything he could think of to keep temperatures down — opening doors on the pump enclosures, installing fans, taking the tops of the enclosures off — and nothing worked. He noted they sit in metal cases, though the usual practice is to use fiberglass.
Thrasher project engineer Danny Braham described holding back 5% of the payment due to the contractor as the “last card” they can play to get the problem corrected.
Mayor Laura Turner agreed they didn’t want to see the bill paid in full and be left with a problem. She expressed concern that the town received a one-year warranty on the new sewer plant, with the warranty year beginning in March of this year.
Once the weather cools and temperatures drop, the mayor pointed out that the pumps could work perfectly well until after the warranty expires in March.
Chris Turner said that though the warranty on the plant is for one year, they have a three-year warranty on the pumps. He is still working on a solution, promising, “I’ll do what I have to do to keep sending perfect water to the river.”
In other business, Mayor Turner suggested buying a changeable message road sign that could have multiple uses - to announce events, traffic alerts, etc. As a town purchase, it could be used by everyone.
Police Chief Miles Spence volunteered to see if he could get a used sign from the state for free.
Funds from the opioid settlement will depend on the severity of the problem, according to Chief Spence. With just 3 overdoses in town this year, he predicted that “what we’re going to get is nothing.”
Special events coming up later this year include Founder’s Day on Friday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23. Capon Bridge’s Citizen of the Year award will be made at Founder’s Day.
On Sept. 16, Light Up Capon Bridge is organizing a Cruise Thru and Drive-In Movie Night, with cars driving through town “like a mobile car show” from 6 p.m. to dark, turning around at the Capon Valley Market. The cars will blend in with traffic, rather than having traffic stop for the event.
The town Christmas parade will take place on Dec. 2.
Chief Spence asked that people let him know in advance what is going to be happening around town, from events on the firehouse grounds to sporting events at the school.
The town is looking for volunteers to serve on the Sanitary Board and someone to replace Rob Toothman on the Building Commission.
The town offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4, for Labor Day.
