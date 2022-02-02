To check your address and precinct, click here:
https://hampshiregis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=e1b6b4d2095e460394961fe333f7af0e
So long, Island Hill, Romney Fire Hall and the Courthouse.
Hello, Capon Valley View.
Hampshire County’s voting precincts and polling places will have a new feel for the next 10 years, courtesy of the 2020 census.
The population shifts were 1st delineated into new House of Delegate districts and magisterial districts to create districts of roughly equal population.
Then precincts had to be put together to reflect those political boundaries. That was the work of County Clerk Eric Strite, County Commissioner Bob Hott and county mapping coordinator Aaron Cox.
“He did heavy lifting on this,” Strite noted of Cox.
The changes put all of the town of Romney into 1 precinct, the 14th, that will vote at the Romney Senior Center and the town of Capon Bridge into another, the 3rd, that will vote at the Ruritan Community Center.
The county will have 25 precincts numbered 1 through 28, skipping numbers 13, 20 and 27.
The east side of the county gets a new precinct for the southeast corner, voting at Capon Valley View Senior Center.
Two small precincts in Levels have been reunited since they will be part of the same delegate district, the 89th.
It’s not a perfect map, Strite acknowledges, but it does its best to minimize drive times to polling places and make them accessible to all voters.
“Around Bloomery, that’s a large geographic area with a lot of houses up there, but most of them aren’t residents,” Strite pointed out.
Precincts 1 and 4 were divided vertically instead of horizontally, he noted.
“I was pretty proud of that piece of work,” Strite said.
The 8 magisterial districts had to be redrawn — primarily on the west side — and balanced by population.
They come into play in county commission and school board elections.
No single magisterial district can be home to more than 1 commissioner or 2 school board members.
Strite said his office is busy sending new voter ID cards to people whose precincts have changed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.