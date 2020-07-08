ROMNEY — With board affirmation Monday night, the graduation planning is heating up for the July 18 date at Wapacoma.
With large increases in positive COVID-19 cases popping up in surrounding states and counties, there has been concern over whether or not the July 18 date would be thrown to the wind and a fall ceremony would be in the works.
At Monday night’s school board meeting, President Debbie Champ was adamant about the event occurring this month.
“The 18th is graduation,” she stated. “The health department said that yes, it can proceed, as long as we follow the guidelines.”
Champ pointed out that right now, the board’s central office has been making calls to 2020 seniors and their families to attempt to determine how many seniors would be in attendance, and by extension, how many family members.
“We will review the governor’s most recent guidelines and follow that,” said Superintendent Jeff Pancione. Champ expressed that if everyone who attended the event socially distanced from others, then attendance numbers shouldn’t be an issue.
“What I don’t want is to limit attendance if I can,” Champ said.
The board also touched on other senior events occurring that weekend: the prom at Bigg Riggs on July 17 and the senior picnic on July 19.
“Neither of these events are school-sanctioned,” Champ said firmly. “There may be some HHS staff members volunteering at these events, but they are not school-sponsored.”
Champ added that the folks who were planning the prom and the picnic have been in communication with the Hampshire County Health Department to make sure that they follow all of guidelines set in place for public gatherings.
The exact time of the graduation ceremony on July 18 has not yet been determined, but there’s much to think about and account for until then to ensure that the event runs as smoothly and as safely as possible for 2020 graduates and their families.
The prom event will be held from 7 until 11 p.m. at the Bigg Riggs barn in Augusta, and the picnic time has also not yet been determined, though the planning has started and is moving forward smartly, taking into consideration lighting, weather and, of course, the pandemic.
“It’s still on, graduation is still on, we have begun the planning process,” Pancione said. “We will continue to update everyone as we go.”
