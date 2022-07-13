Having their say
Sunday’s Protest in support of Women’s Reproductive Rights was in front of the Old Courthouse. It was organized by several young women (age around 18) who believe in a women’s right to choose and attended by women of all ages. We had a very supportive response from the cars going by.
Dale Brady, Romney
Biblical clarity
Editor:
In reference to the Rev. Roy Knight’s column printed in the June 22, 2022, issue of the Hampshire Review, we would like to make a few comments.
With all due respect to Mr. Knight we believe he is dead wrong. We believe the Bible — all of it! II Timothy 3:16-17 says, “All scripture is given by inspiration of God and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: that the man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished unto all good works.”
And yes, we believe the words of the Bible are fore every generation, every culture, every problem, every moral and every ethical issue.
1 Corinthians 2:14 says, “The natural man does not receive the things of the spirit of God for they are foolishness unto him. Neither can he know them because they are spiritually discerned.”
In other words, to believe and understand the Bible we have to have the Holy Spirit in us — which is Christ in us. Then all the Bible makes sense — and comes alive for us. It is God’s living word, not just written words on a page.
The Bible is absolutely true and amazing and wonderful. It can speak to us e ery day if we allow it. Of course, it is not our salvation, but it points us to Jesus Christ, who is our salvation.
Yes, Mr. Knight, our eternal destiny does rest on God’s word. Whether we believe that or not does not make it untrue. It is not what we think, but what God says in the Bible that we will be judged by.
The Bible is ultimately clear and it is the exclusive authority of God’s mind and it clearly lays out our responsibilities.
We do not believe that it is too heavy of a load to place on God, the Bible or us humans.
Adrian and Joan Moreland,
Bloomery
The future is now
Dear Hampshire County Schools Students, Parents and Community Members:
It is a privilege to welcome two new board members to the Hampshire County Board of Education. Kim Poland and Corena Mongold bring diverse voices and valuable experience to our table. They are joining the Board of Education at a critical time for the school district, as we hone in on our student’s academic success. As current Board members can attest, the learning curve is steep. I believe someone once compared the experience to drinking out of a fire hose, possible, but not easy. I hope that both new board members will bring a new and dynamic energy with specific skills and knowledge that will make the entire group better.
The future is now for Hampshire County public schools. Over the past few years, the Board has made huge strides towards the county’s mission:
“All Hampshire County Students will make continuous progress toward mastering the essential curriculum and achieving at their highest potential.”
The goals we have set for students are high, and I believe that our students will rise to meet the challenge. I also know that we will need the continued support and guidance of our community. Everyone has something to offer and everyone has a voice that deserves to be heard.
On behalf of the entire Board of Education, I would like to extend an invitation to attend a Board meeting. Visit our county school’s website for the complete meeting schedule. Lastly, please don’t hesitate to introduce yourself to our new board members as they start to make their way around the county schools. That’s something I appreciated when I was elected and I know they will too.
Matthew Trimble, Vice President, Hampshire County Board of Education
Thank you
Editor:
On behalf of Mill Creek Country Club and the Upper Potomac Shrine, we would like to take this opportunity to thank each an everyone that came out to play, sponsored a hole or participated in any way in helping to make this a wonderful event. Thanks to all in supporting the “Annual Upper Potomac Shrine’s Golf Tournament.”
Bank of Romney, Cannon’s Ace Hardware, Mamma Bear’s, Eric Gannon-Mutual of Omaha, FNB Bank Inc., Good as New, Keaton Frazier and Milleson PLLC, Hayward Wilson-State Farm, Keyser Class of ’73, Knobley Farms, Kidwell Financial Services LLC, Keyser Moose Lodge 662, Knobley Auction Services, Mike Haywood Group, Mountain Town Real Estate, Markwood Funeral Home, Mineral Fab, Mutual of America Financial Group, Raymond Burner Ill Insurance, Ridgeley Gold Star, Sisler Lumber, Romney Moose 1371, Men’s Association, Grant County Bank, Terry and Shelia Kesner, Dr. William Ludwick, Northern Eagle Distributors.
Upper Potomac Shrine
