ROMNEY — Tyler Biggs, former Mineral County deputy, pled guilty to 4 charges in Hampshire’s Magistrate Court last week – the latest plea in the largest poaching case in Mountain State history.

Biggs’ plea in Hampshire comes after he completed court appearances in Mineral and Grant counties. He was the only one out of the other 8 defendants in the January poaching spree that was charged outside of Mineral.

