ROMNEY — Tyler Biggs, former Mineral County deputy, pled guilty to 4 charges in Hampshire’s Magistrate Court last week – the latest plea in the largest poaching case in Mountain State history.
Biggs’ plea in Hampshire comes after he completed court appearances in Mineral and Grant counties. He was the only one out of the other 8 defendants in the January poaching spree that was charged outside of Mineral.
The defendants took at least 27 antlered deer in Mineral, Grant and Hampshire counties – many of which were considered trophy bucks with a 14-inch spread or larger.
The Natural Resource Police, who launched the investigation into the poaching activities during the fall of last year, signed off on the plea deals in Mineral County Magistrate Court already.
Biggs was charged in Hampshire County to the following charges: 1 count of spotlighting, 1 count of hunting from a motor vehicle, 1 count of hunt taking kill during closed season, 1 count of having a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, 1 count of conspiracy and 1 count of illegal possession of wildlife.
In the plea agreement, he pled guilty to the spotlighting charge, the conspiracy charge, illegal possession of wildlife and hunting from a motor vehicle. The remaining charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
The other 7 defendants in the poaching spree were Ivy Rodeheaver, Christopher Biggs, Gregory Broadwater, Colton Broadwater, Robert Horner Sr., Robert Horner Jr. and Dalton Dolly.
Biggs and Dolly were both employed as deputies with the Mineral County Sheriff’s Department, but resigned amid the charges.
All of the defendants are from Mineral County. Ties between the prosecutor’s office, magistrate court and the sheriff’s office there led to both a magistrate and prosecutor being called in from other counties.
Hampshire’s Rebecca Miller is the prosecutor, and the magistrate is Grant County’s Emory Feaster Jr.
Biggs was ordered to pay $861 in fines and court costs in Hampshire County, and a $5,500 replacement fee for the antlered deer.
He was also sentenced to 20 days in jail, but was eligible to serve home confinement.
In Mineral, Biggs pled no contest as part of a plea agreement to 1 count of exceeding the limit, 2 counts of conspiracy, 5 counts of spotlighting, 6 counts of illegal possession of wildlife, 5 counts of hunting from a motor vehicle and 1 count of failure to register.
He also pled no contest in Grant County Magistrate Court, to the following charges: 4 counts of spotlighting, 4 counts of hunting wildlife from a motor vehicle and 4 counts of illegal possession of wildlife. Dismissed as part of the plea deal were 4 counts of hunt take kill during closed season, 4 counts of obstructing an officer and 4 counts of having a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle.
Christopher Biggs, Tyler Biggs’ father, was originally charged with 2 felonies of conspiracy and forgery, but those have since been dismissed. Now he’s being charged with 1 count each of spotlighting, hunting from a motor vehicle, having a loaded gun in a motor vehicle and conspiracy.
Because of Christopher’s impending court appearance, Miller declined to comment at this time.
He’s scheduled to be in Mineral County Magistrate Court on Oct. 26 at 9:30 am. He is expected to receive a plea agreement as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.