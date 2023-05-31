SUNRISE SUMMIT — Speeches during the Class of 2023’s commencement ceremony Friday evening echoed across the mountain – with messages about success, faith, finances and the future.
For the second year now, HHS graduation didn’t welcome a “keynote” speaker to address the graduating class, but a handful of peers: valedictorian Abigail Hall, salutatorian Justin Frazer and student body president Alex Spencer and senior class president Abby McBride.
Spencer’s speech hit home some important points about budgeting and finances – and she rounded it out with pumping up the Class of 2023 for their future, pointing out that each person that walked across the stage at the Friday evening ceremony has “unique potential.”
“I hope you put it to good use. Run for president. Cure cancer. Defend the wrongfully accused. Build an HVAC system from top to bottom. Underwater weld, or paint the next Mona Lisa,” Spencer said. “We’re going to prosper, we’re going to break records.”
Frazer said that the Class of 2023 is a “strong family,” and hammered home the point that no one gets anywhere in life without a little bit of help.
“You can’t be successful without other people helping you get there,” he said. “When you make it to the top of that mountain, don’t forget to reach down and pull someone else up.”
Hall encouraged her peers to, as they move forward into their next chapter, to keep “open minds, open hearts and face the future unafraid of making mistakes.”
Mistakes are just another part of life, she said. “Anything worth doing is going to be hard.”
The weather cooperated beautifully for the outdoor ceremony – the first in a few years, recalled principal Adam Feazell. The last two ceremonies had been postponed due to weather.
School board vice president Matthew Trimble announced that the board will now, every year, partner with Romney Federal Credit Union to award a scholarship – titled the “Empowered Trojan” award – to a deserving graduate in order to boost them in whatever they decide to do next, be it a university, a trade school or entering the workforce. This year’s award went to Hunter Wilfong.
As a whole, the senior class of 2023 brought in over $700,000 in scholarship money, said HHS guidance counselor Colby Nichols.
As the Friday evening sun lowered and bathed Rannells Field in golden light, HHS seniors became HHS graduates as they walked the stage one by one, finally turning their tassels and tossing their caps in celebration as the ceremony concluded.
