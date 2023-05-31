SUNRISE SUMMIT — Speeches during the Class of 2023’s commencement ceremony Friday evening echoed across the mountain – with messages about success, faith, finances and the future.

For the second year now, HHS graduation didn’t welcome a “keynote” speaker to address the graduating class, but a handful of peers: valedictorian Abigail Hall, salutatorian Justin Frazer and student body president Alex Spencer and senior class president Abby McBride.

