ROMNEY — February is National Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month. Hampshire High School offers more than a dozen areas of study in CTE. From business and marketing to getting their hands dirty in auto and various agricultural areas, students are equipped to enter the workforce upon graduation.
First-year teacher Chris Alt took over the automotive technology program this year after Paul Clem retired. He brings more than 20 years of automotive experience to HHS.
Alt said, “Automotive class gives students real-life, hands-on mechanical experience. Students have the opportunity to work with high tech industry level tools and equipment.”
Upon graduation, students may choose to gain employment as entry-level technicians. Even if that isn’t the career route for them, students are still knowledgeable enough to service their own vehicles.
Almost weekly, the broadcasting technology teacher, Angel Blizzard, can be found broadcasting a sporting event with her students or providing weekly updates and announcements for the school.
In broadcasting technology, students can explore a future in broadcast journalism, sports broadcasting, radio broadcasting or television production. Students learn audio and video editing, filming and production, as well as designing radio shows and personal podcasts.
One of 4 business teachers at HHS, Amy Crites oversees the Career and Work Skills Training program. This program is new to HHS and focuses on career and college readiness.
“Students in this program work in teams, develop communication skills, research careers, and can gain workplace experience through internships,” Crites said.
Crites also teaches accounting and finance classes where students get the basics, but also take on a variety of projects that often spark an interest in pursuing a degree in accounting. Her classes also run the school-based enterprise, The Agency, where students can grab a healthy snack or school supplies during school hours.
Brandi Myers is also a business teacher who runs the marketing program, which gives students the opportunity to learn the foundational and career skill sets needed to be more successful in the field.
In Brian Hart’s Criminal Justice and Law classes, students learn how to lift fingerprints, collect crime scene evidence and many other skills often seen on crime and investigative shows. Students learn to handcuff, use metal detectors, track suspects and practice other skills that will prepare them for jobs in law enforcement.
ProStart, a simulated work place environment run by Ann Nesbit, is designed to teach high school students culinary and management skills needed for a career in the restaurant and food-service industry. Nesbit’s students cater a variety of events for the school and community and run a coffee shop before school.
Employment in healthcare occupations is projected to grow 16 percent from 2020 to 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations, adding about 2.6 million new jobs. HHS offers 2 different career pathways to help with that need.
Therapeutic Services helps students explore whether a career in health care is the right career for them. Therapeutic Services focuses on improving health for the individual and family. Registered nurse Kristie Long runs the program where students can graduate as registered certified nursing assistants.
Students can also learn the skills to be an EMT in Tina Lee’s class. The program is called HHS Rescue Squad Company 157, and students are exposed to a variety of hands-on activities. From the Healthnet helicopter landing on campus to local fire and rescue visiting the class, students gain firsthand knowledge from professionals in the field.
The carpentry program is celebrating its 50th year in 2024. This program is headed by Bill Keister and prepares students for careers in carpentry, masonry, plumbing, electrical and other construction related areas. The program has partnered with Hardy County Schools for the past 4 years to build structures to be used in a community central business area near Moorefield High School.
Students in the program learn all phases of construction through hands-on techniques including framing, roofing, insulation, electrical, plumbing, window and door installation, vinyl and metal siding, and finish and trim work.
The agriculture program offers various pathways from horticulture to pet grooming, which are taught by 4 different instructors. Students gain knowledge of the basics in introduction to agriculture and can then explore 7 different pathways in agriculture.
In power, structural and technical systems, students learn basic welding, residential wiring, plumbing and equipment maintenance.
Animal processing is a program designed to help students understand food safety. This program also allows the students to learn cuts of meat and can help students acquire jobs in the food industry.
Pet grooming teaches animal anatomy and care and teaches students various personality traits of pets and how to groom them professionally.
The education pathway is fairly new to HHS. Starting next year, students can join the early childhood classroom assistant teacher program and graduate as a certified classroom assistant.
Students of all backgrounds and interests can find a pathway to success in CTE programs at HHS. The skills acquired prepares students to enter the workforce immediately after graduation or to equip them with knowledge to continue pursuing degrees in those specialized fields.
