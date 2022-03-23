MARTINSBURG — A Pennsylvania man with a history of bank robberies was charged last week with robbing both The Bank of Romney’s Augusta branch 6 months ago and a Fort Ashby bank last month.
William John Birdsall, 50, of Beaver Falls, Pa., was arrested at his home March 11 without incident. Last Wednesday, he was in federal district court in Martinsburg, charged with 2 counts of bank robbery.
Authorities say he took $13,420 at gunpoint from The Bank of Romney on Sept. 22. He is also charged with the armed robbery of the M&T Bank in Fort Ashby County on Feb. 3, where he reportedly took $1,200 in cash.
Birdsall faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count.
Birdsall was convicted in 2007 for the 2004 robberies of 4 branches of the Pennsylvania Citizens Bank — 3 near Pittsburgh and 1 near Philadelphia. He was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison and ordered to pay restitution.
Sept. 22’s robbery of the Augusta bank occurred at about 12:25 p.m., when an armed man entered the bank and demanded money. No employees or customers were injured during the robbery.
Bank surveillance showed that the individual was wearing a dark hoodie and a mask, carrying a handgun. Two photos were released of the armed robber, and now-retired Sgt. J.R. Fletcher of the Romney Detachment said video footage was investigated as well at the time.
“Every business around that location that had cameras was visited,” Fletcher explained. “There are no leads from any of those videos.”
Mineral County authorities say Birdsall entered the Fort Ashby bank about 11 a.m. on Feb. 3, pulled a gun and was handed an undisclosed amount of cash. The robber fled west on foot and, authorities soon said, had apparently left the area.
The Mineral sheriff’s office, FBI, Pittsburgh Police and Potomac Highlands Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force all assisted in the 5 weeks of investigation that followed.
Sheriff’s deputies and members of the Potomac Highlands Drug and Violent Crime Task Force traveled 2 weeks ago to Pittsburgh and met with FBI and Pittsburgh police. Around 9 a.m. March 11, Birdsall was arrested.
Investigators did not specify the evidence that led to Birdsall’s arrest.
Besides the federal arrest warrant, search warrants were also executed on homes in Virginia and Pennsylvania, and the vehicle Birdsall had at the time of his arrest.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberley D. Crockett is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.
The FBI investigated, taking over The Bank of Romney case from the West Virginia State Police in Hampshire County and the Fort Ashby case from the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.