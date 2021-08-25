Burlington’s Apple Harvest Festival needs extra arms this fall.
The festival is gearing up for Oct. 1-3, but efforts are still handicapped by the April 2020 fire that destroyed the automatic apple butter stirrers.
So festival organizers are placing an all call for individuals or civic-minded groups to staff the apple-butter making between Sept. 24 and Oct. 1. Show up any time between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. those days at the new larger facility at the back of campus at the Burlington United Methodist children’s home, 120 Hope Lane. Call auxiliary President Cindy Clark at 304-790-3687 for more information or to volunteer.
* * *
Maybe a new roster of prizes will persuade West Virginians to vaccinate against Covid-19.
Gov. Jim Justice last week announced “Do It for Babydog II,” a 6-week sweepstakes open to vaccinated West Virginians. Registration began Monday.
Weekly prizes include a luxury sports car, 4 ATVs (or zero-turn riding mowers), a custom boat, free gas for 10 years, season ticket packages to WVU or Marshall, and season lift tickets.
Did we mention the $150,000 toward a dream wedding?
* * *
State Police will stage a sobriety checkpoint in Moorefield from 6 p.m. to midnight this Friday (Aug. 27).
The checkpoint will be on U.S. 220 at the light to Corridor H. A secondary location will be the 700 block of North Main Street.
* * *
Bryan Edward Summerton, 35, of Petersburg admitted to a firearms charge earlier this month in Elkins federal court.
Summerton pled guilty today to a count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime. He admitted to having a 9mm pistol while drug trafficking in April 2020 in Grant County.
Summerton faces at least 5 years and up to life in prison along with a $5 million fine.
* * *
West Virginia gas prices fell 2.7 cents a gallon last week, averaging $3.01 Sunday in GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 stations across the state. Gas prices in West Virginia are 0.8 cents lower than a month ago, but 89.2 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average fell 3.3 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.14 Sunday. That’s unchanged from a month ago and 96.5 higher than a year ago.
