Procedural safeguards
Editor:
What exactly are Procedural Safeguards? The West Virginia Department of Education’s Procedural Safeguards Brochure – Revised July 2017, states on page 2, “The following is a summary of the procedural safeguards, that is, parent and student rights under the special education laws and regulations, which are discussed in full in this document.” The Procedural Safeguards brochure contains information such as, “Parent Notice and Consent – Page 4, Independent Educational Evaluations – Page 9, Confidentiality (Privacy) of Education Records – Page 10, Dispute Resolution – Page 16, Disciplinary Actions for Students with Disabilities – Page 32, and Unilateral Parental Placement of Students with Disabilities in Private Schools – Page 39.”
When is a copy of the Procedural Safeguards Notice available to the parent/adult student? The West Virginia Department of Education’s Policy 2419 – Regulations for the Education of Students with Exceptionalities – Effective August 2017, states on page 64, “A copy of the Procedural Safeguards Notice must be made available to the parent/adult student only one time a year except that a copy will also be given upon:
Initial referral or parental request for evaluation;
• The first occurrence of the filing for a due process or state complaint;
• Issuance of a disciplinary notice of suspension or expulsion resulting in a change of placement; and
• The request of a parent/adult student.”
• The Procedural Safeguards brochure can be found on the below website http://wvde.state.wv.us/osp/proceduralsafeguards.html. Also, the West Virginia Department of Education’s Family and Community Engagement webpage - https://wvde.us/special-education/family-and-public-partnership/family-and-community-engagement/ has the New 2020 Hand-in-Hand Booklet available - https://wvde.us/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/2020-Hand-in-Hand-Booklet.pdf.
Chuck Sine, Capon Bridge
