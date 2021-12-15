UScellular is looking for nonprofits who want to create wireless hotspots.
The wireless carriers After School Access Project is focusing on nonprofits that support youth after classes are out.
The nation’s 4th-largest wireless carrier is pledging $13 million to reach 50,000 disadvantaged youth next year.
Organizations that want to apply must be 501(c)3 nonprofits focused on kindergarten through 12th grade in the carrier’s service area. Go online to apply.yourcausegrants.com for the application.
Hotspots are stand-alone wifi networks that can connect several devices at once wirelessly and have proven to be a vital tool for youth to access the Internet, study and complete homework.
The carrier said organizations that qualify will receive the needed equipment within 6 to 8 weeks after the application is approved. o
