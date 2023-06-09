ROMNEY — An attempt to use counterfeit money at a Capon Bridge dollar store resulted in a high-speed chase through the county Thursday night – then a crash, entrapment and numerous felony charges against two Washington D.C. men.
Just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday, the Hampshire County 911 center received a call about two suspects attempting to use counterfeit money at the Capon Bridge Dollar General. The caller provided a vehicle description, and Hampshire County law enforcement was on the lookout for the suspect car.
The suspects left the store, then traveled further east to the Capon Bridge Family Dollar, where a second caller advised that the suspects took the vehicle registration off the car and headed west on Route 50, reported Hampshire County Sheriff Nathan Sions in a press release Friday morning.
Deputies were on the lookout for the vehicle, and located it just east of Augusta at the Route 50 and Route 29 intersection. Its license plate was covered, so deputies weren’t able to pull registered owner information.
Cpl. Jacob Crites attempted to stop the vehicle, and a pursuit began, heading west on Route 50 with “speeds reaching over 100 miles per hour,” Sions reported.
The chase continued into Romney, with the suspect vehicle traveling several of the town’s back streets before heading north on Route 28.
By that time, Sions said, Cpl. Crites had backed off the chase due to how “reckless” the driver was, but Cpl. Tim Veach picked up the chase once the vehicle turned on Route 28.
Both the Romney Police Department and the West Virginia State Police assisted with the incident, with a Romney deputy deploying stop sticks at the intersection of Route 28 and Willow Drive, which successfully punctured “at least one tire on the fleeing car.”
The vehicle continued on Route 28 until it crashed near Polland Hollow Road, flipping on its top and trapping both the driver and the passenger, resulting in an extrication by county fire and EMS units.
The driver of the vehicle, James Delonte Coffield, 31, of Washington, D.C., was transported to UPMC, and the passenger, Dontrell Lamar Deaner, 33, also of Washington, D.C., was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
Neither are believed to have life-threatening injuries, Sions reported.
After the extrication, deputies recovered numerous counterfeit bills from inside the vehicle, and bills that had been thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit. Additional counterfeit bills may be in the Route 28 area. Sions said citizens should contact the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office if any of these bills are located.
Both Coffield and Deaner are facing numerous felony charges as a result of the incident and the pursuit.
The Review is following this story. Pick up next week’s issue for more details and law enforcement reaction.
