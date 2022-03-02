It is with a heavy heart that I write about our much loved Administration Building at the West Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind. It has been like a death in the family for my family and me.
Since September plans had been moving ahead to use this majestic building as a welcome center for those traveling east and west on Route 50. This welcome center was to house a museum honoring the deaf culture and the blind culture, not only for our school, but for the entire state. It was also to have a room dedicated to Romney and its history.
In preparation for this project the Curator of the West Virginia State Museum, Randall Reid-Smith, brought his top 5 staff members to evauate what was there and what needed to be done to preserve it.
One of the staff members, Joe Geiger, opened box after box with excitement, thrilled with the historic pictures and keepsakes that he found in each one. Another staff member, Susan Pierce, inspected pictures and documents hanging on the walls.
Still other members measured rooms and ventured into the basement. The entire staff was impressed with the place settings hanging on the wall from the New Century Hotel.
These pieces, along with a large collection of porcelain Christmas houses, were lovingly donated to the School by Anadele Volkin.
The museum was also to have a café where people could stop by for a cup of gourmet coffee and a bite to eat, all made by the Pro Start students. There was also to be a gift shop with West Virginia-made products, including items made by the students. The business students would be learning business skills as they would operate these small businesses.
Curator Reid-Smith and Secretary of Tourism Chelsie Ruby were to be visiting as the project moved forward. Nothing had been stated publicly about this project as paperwork was still being processed.
The outpouring of love and sadness that I have received has touched my heart deeply. The first call I received this morning was from Superintendent Clayton Burch. The next call was from the Governor’s representative, Daryl Cowles.
After that there were calls and texts from delegates and senators from across the state — Republican and Democrat — all expressing their sadness and concern for our students.
As I am saddened by losing this special building, I am uplifted as I think about the wonderful students that will be touched by what they will learn at WVSDB; not just this year but for years to come. It is our children that make our school the beautiful place that it is.
Republican Ruth Rowan represents the 57th District, covering most of Hampshire County and the northern end of Mineral County.
