ROMNEY — A Saturday afternoon concert at Romney’s Bottling Works will celebrate the Irish soul.
The Honeybee Community Choir will sing their 4th annual “Celtic and More” concert at 4 p.m. at the venue, 426 E. Main St., Romney. It’s sponsored by the Hampshire County Arts Council.
Honeybee Community Choir is comprised of folks from all over Hampshire County who love to sing and are looking for ways to keep music and performance in their lives.
The program includes songs of the Emerald Isles and offers insights into how much the old-time traditional music that is played here in Hampshire County is influenced by these old Irish and English ballads and jigs.
Musical types will range from show tunes to classical as well.
Many of the solo vocal artists are students of voice instructor Elizabeth Podsiadlo, who is the owner and operator of Honeybee Music.
More about the Honeybees and Elizabeth can be found at www.theOperaSingingChef.com
Tickets are $12 or $10 for members of the Arts Council. They can be bought at the door starting at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
For more information and ticket reservations, email info@HampshireArts.org, call 304-822-5608 or go to HampshireArts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.