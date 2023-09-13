PURGITSVILLE — Work is likely to begin this Monday on the first phases of the water extension to Purgitsville.
Cerrone Associates of Wheeling is the consulting engineer firm working with Central Hampshire Public Service District (CHPSD) on the project.
The early phases of the project involve the construction of a new water booster pump station, water storage tank, and a little over 73,000 feet of six-inch, four-inch, three-inch and two-inch water mains – which will serve approximately 84 new customers, said Jim Ruckman, Cerrone’s director of field activities.
Right now, the materials are onsite and ready. A crew will likely be onsite Monday to begin construction, dry weather permitting, Ruckman said Monday afternoon.
This portion of the project is scheduled to be completed in June 2024.
The next phase of the water extensions in the Purgitsville area is currently scheduled to advertise for bids in August 2024, and completed in Sept. 2025.
That phase will involve the installation of almost 42,600 feet of six-inch, four-inch, three-inch and two-inch water mains, which will serve around 50 new customers.
