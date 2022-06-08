1
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said last week that blood tests confirmed that he has Lyme disease.
Justice announced the diagnosis last Wednesday night, more than a week after he began feeling ill after events in Wheeling and Blacksville.
The Republican governor said he will remain on antibiotics for several weeks to continue fighting the infection.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say Lyme disease is transmitted to humans through tick bites. Symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue and a skin rash. If left untreated, the infection can spread to joints, the heart and the nervous system.
W.Va. scaling back Covid test sites
CHARLESTON — West Virginia is scaling back its community testing events for the coronavirus, Gov. Jim Justice said.
Justice said last week that the decision was made due to the availability and convenience of at-home test kits for Covid-19. The state has provided free community testing since the start of the pandemic in 2020.
People who have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus can still find testing sites at places such as pharmacies and participating health departments and medical centers.
The state has a map of available testing sites on the Department of Health and Human Resources’ website.
Plant to start making electric school buses in September
CHARLESTON — A Canadian electric school bus manufacturer will begin production at a West Virginia facility in September, officials said.
In January, GreenPower Motor Co. Inc. signed a lease-purchase agreement for a 9.5-acre (3.8 hectares) manufacturing facility in South Charleston. The company announced Thursday that it will take possession of the facility in August and start producing zero-emission buses the following month.
Gov. Jim Justice said at a news conference that his administration will work with the company to demonstrate the electric buses in school districts statewide.
Under President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan, the Environmental Protection Agency will offer rebates to school districts of up to $375,000 toward the purchase of larger electric buses and $285,000 for smaller ones to replace diesel-powered vehicles. An additional $20,000 per bus is available for battery-charging infrastructure, GreenPower spokesman Mark Nestlen said.
The buses can run 140 miles (225 kilometers) on a single charge and recharge in as little as 3.5 hours.
Vancouver, British Columbia-based GreenPower plans to hire up to 200 workers initially with the potential to add up to 900 new jobs when full production is reached in 2 years.
Va. firm to review DHHR
CHARLESTON — A Virginia consulting firm has been awarded a contract to conduct a thorough review of West Virginia’s massive health agency.
The DHHR has a $7.6 billion budget, or 39% of the state’s entire spending. In late March, Gov. Jim Justice vetoed a bill that would have split the DHHR into separate agencies.
In a statement issued by the agency, Justice said, “I am committed to making our DHHR better and look forward to engaging with these national experts to complete the top-to-bottom review, so that we may clearly identify DHHR’s issues and inefficiencies. We need to make sure there is no lapse in services for our residents who rely on their support.”
