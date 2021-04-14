The 36-acre Lovett’s Flat property in Capon Bridge was sold in less than 15 minutes at the April 10 auction in Romney.
The property, previously owned by the Hampshire County Board of Education, who bought it for $250,000 in 2000, was sold for $191,000 to Hampshire County bus driver Gerald Berg Saturday morning at the 9 a.m. auction.
The property, situated in the Bloomery district, was auctioned off by Darwin Plumlee, an auctioneer out of Martinsburg, who teamed up with Sherrard’s Auction Company in Capon Bridge to get the property off the board’s hands.
Four years ago, the board declared that the Lovett’s Flat property was surplus, and an appraisal in 2018 valued the land at around $145,000.
The original purpose of the land had been to possibly construct a high school on the eastern end of the county, but an engineering report in 2017 made it clear that the land couldn’t actually be used for school construction because of 2 main issues: the lack of safe entrance onto U.S. 50 and the potential for flooding.
When Hampshire High opened on Sunrise Summit in 1964, Capon Bridge’s high school closed. The School Building Authority at the state level has declared that it won’t fund the construction of a new high school if the school has less than 800 students.
That declaration put a pin in the plans of a new Capon Bridge High School, and emphasized the need for the board to sell the property.
The bidding began on Saturday at $100,000, and when the bidding reached $186,000, Plumlee took a moment to consult Superintendent Jeff Pancione and the board members present to determine if the board could take that amount. After opening the bidding back up, Berg was the final bid at $191,000, rounding out the morning after about 12 minutes total.
The land is technically 35.897 acres, and Berg, the winning bidder, was required to pay a 10 percent deposit when the auction closed Saturday and will have to pay the rest within 60 days.
