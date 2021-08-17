Earlier today, the Hampshire County Health Department announced that UPMC Western Maryland and other regional hospitals were at full capacity. The situation has changed, and UPMC Western Maryland is not at capacity and does not have a shortage of beds.
A message from UPMC: "Because of UPMC's extensive planning and preparation, all of our facilities are well-equipped and able to provide care to any patient with a medical need. As the COVID-19 virus continues to evolve, UPMC is committed to making vaccines accessible for all and encourages everyone who is eligible to receive their vaccine to do so. For more information on scheduling an appointment for a vaccine, visit upmcwesternmaryland.com"
