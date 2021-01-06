The January term of the Hampshire County grand jury has been continued indefinitely.
It normally convenes on the 1st Tuesday of the year at the courthouse.
The 22nd Circuit’s Chief Judge, Charles Carl, issued an order late last year continuing the grand jury because of social distancing requirements imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Newly elected Prosecutor Rebecca Miller will present charges for the jury to consider issuing indictments on. The former assistant prosecutor took office this week, replacing Betsy K. Plumer, who did not seek re-election.
* * *
Filing for Romney’s municipal election begins Monday and runs through Saturday, Jan. 30.
Romney will elect a mayor and 3 council members to 4-year terms. The incumbents are Mayor Beverly Keadle and council members Duncan Hott, Carl Laitenberger and Gary Smith. Voters will also elect a council member to fill an unexpired term now held by Derek Shreve.
The election is scheduled for June 8.
* * *
West Virginia’s average gas prices fell 0.5 cents last week, averaging $2.09 a gallon Sunday in GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,154 stations.
Sunday’s West Virginia average was 2.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 50.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The national average price fell 1.3 cents last week, averaging $2.24 Sunday. The national average was up 8 cents from a month ago, but still 34.4 cents lower than a year ago.
