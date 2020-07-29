You like us. You really like us.
When Michelle Boley of Romney clicked the “like” button on the Hampshire Review’s Facebook page Saturday, she became the 12,000th person to like the paper.
“That’s a milestone worth celebrating,” Senior Editor Jim King said.
The Review’s 12,000 likes are the most of any weekly paper in West Virginia, except the Preston News and Journal, which is a part of the larger WVNews network.
“Those likes mean a lot,” King said. “We don’t make a dime off Facebook, but we put a lot of effort into the platform to stay connected with people who live in and care about Hampshire County.”
The paper added more than 700 likes to the page since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The efforts of our staff — Nick Carroll in particular — show in those numbers,” King said. “We have worked hard to keep people here on top of the information that will keep them safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.