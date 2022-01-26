0126 blue bridge 1.JPG

The new John Blue Bridge on opening day

 PATRICK THOMPSON DOH District 5 Survey Crew

The new John Blue Bridge opened to 2-way traffic last Wednesday, almost 6 years after the project was announced and 2 years after construction began.

Here are key facts about the project, most supplied by Division of Highways Engineer Ryan Arnold.

New John Blue Bridge

Style: 4-plate girder bridge

Traffic: 3,000 daily

Span: 475 feet — 140-foot approaches and 195-foot river span

Roadway: 2 11-foot lanes

Total width: 32.5 feet, including 4-foot shoulders and barriers

Girders: 4 66-inch steel girders beneath the width of the roadway

Concrete: 1,150 cubic yards

Steel rebar in concrete: 234,409 pounds

Southern retaining wall: 315 feet of steel piling with rock anchor tie backs

Steel in southern retaining wall: 2,400 feet

Construction timeline

February 2015: Original announcement

Initial estimate: $6 million

2016: Initial projected start

2017: Initial projected completion, 1 year

December 2019: Bid let

Winning bid: $!2,135,956.90

Bidders: 3

Builder: Brayman Construction Corp., Saxonburg, Pa.

Jan. 15, 2020: Orders to proceed

June 23, 2020: 1-lane traffic begins

July 2, 2021: Traffic shifts to new lane (374 days)

Oct. 15, 2021: Projected completion date at start of construction

Jan. 19, 2022: 2-way traffic resumes, after 201 days on new lane; 575 days total

Old Blue Bridge

Type: Truss

Built: 1936

Contractor: Fort Pitt Bridge Works, Pittsburgh

Span: 416 feet — 92.5-foot approaches and 231-foot river span

Roadway: 2 12-foot lanes

Grace Bridge

Type: Suspension

Location: Downstream of current bridge

Destroyed: March 1936 flood

Roadway: 14 feet

