The new John Blue Bridge opened to 2-way traffic last Wednesday, almost 6 years after the project was announced and 2 years after construction began.
Here are key facts about the project, most supplied by Division of Highways Engineer Ryan Arnold.
New John Blue Bridge
Style: 4-plate girder bridge
Span: 475 feet — 140-foot approaches and 195-foot river span
Total width: 32.5 feet, including 4-foot shoulders and barriers
Girders: 4 66-inch steel girders beneath the width of the roadway
Concrete: 1,150 cubic yards
Steel rebar in concrete: 234,409 pounds
Southern retaining wall: 315 feet of steel piling with rock anchor tie backs
Steel in southern retaining wall: 2,400 feet
Construction timeline
February 2015: Original announcement
Initial estimate: $6 million
2016: Initial projected start
2017: Initial projected completion, 1 year
Winning bid: $!2,135,956.90
Builder: Brayman Construction Corp., Saxonburg, Pa.
Jan. 15, 2020: Orders to proceed
June 23, 2020: 1-lane traffic begins
July 2, 2021: Traffic shifts to new lane (374 days)
Oct. 15, 2021: Projected completion date at start of construction
Jan. 19, 2022: 2-way traffic resumes, after 201 days on new lane; 575 days total
Old Blue Bridge
Contractor: Fort Pitt Bridge Works, Pittsburgh
Span: 416 feet — 92.5-foot approaches and 231-foot river span
Grace Bridge
Location: Downstream of current bridge
Destroyed: March 1936 flood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.