Early
Rio Fun Fair 6:30 p.m. Friday and noon to 5 Saturday, Old Rio Schoolhouse. Friday: Parade, music, food, 50/50 drawing, cake wheel, games. Saturday: Cruise-in 1-6, cake walks, games, food, live music 6:30-10:30, BBQ at 5, crowning 10. Performance by Joe Crites.
Capon Bridge music and fireworks
8 p.m. Saturday, Fire Hall. Maria Rose and Danny Elswick perform until the fireworks at dusk. Rain date July 2.
Slanesville Ruritan 8-noon Saturday, Ruritan Club, Rt. 29. 32nd annual car, truck and tractor show, live music, raffle, silent auction, hot country breakfast. Young Guns award under 25.
On the 4th
11:30-5 Tuesday, Yellow Spring. 35th annual car show and festival, live music with Five of a Kind, BBQ chicken and pork, horseshoes, bounce house, face-painting, homemade ice cream, live auction at 3.
10-2 Tuesday, Spring Gap and Bethel roads. Food sales, auction and yard sale. Music by Ben Townsend.
