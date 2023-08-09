ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office is facing a few hurdles when it comes to manpower, said Sheriff Nathan Sions at the County Commission meeting Tuesday morning.
The office is facing anywhere between one and four retirements next year, and Sions appeared in front of the commissioners to request the filling of a position to help cover the overlap time.
It took the office over a year to hire someone to fill the last position that opened, Sions said.
“There were probably 30 of us who tested when I did,” Sions recalled. “Now, we’re lucky to get five or six.”
Commission president Brian Eglinger admitted that law enforcement is facing a tough road when it comes to staffing.
“It’s hard enough to get people who want to work,” he said, “and then you’re asking them to get shot at, too.”
The Commission authorized Sions’ request to fill the position to aid with the overlap due to retirements in the office.
Sions also brought the trio up to speed on the status with PRO officers in the county – there’s a PRO officer position already funded for Romney Middle School, he said, but it fielded no applicants.
As of right now, there are two certified officers who are interested in working at RMS part time on their days off, Sions reported. The funding already in place will fund the part-time officers.
“There won’t be an officer up there every day, maybe two days a week,” Sions said. “It’s not ideal, but it’s the best we can do right now.”
The sheriff also brought to the Commission a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the county and the state Supreme Court that will provide the judicial center in Romney with LiveScan fingerprinting equipment. The MOU states that the Supreme Court will provide the equipment, but the County Commission is responsible for housing it and maintaining it – through the Sheriff’s Office’s budget, Sions added.
The motion to allow Eglinger to sign the MOU passed unanimously.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting:
• Mike Fratini of Augusta appeared in front of the trio to speak about a salvage yard beside his property, calling it an “environmental hazard.” The Commission encouraged him to get on the Planning Commission’s agenda for their meeting next week.
• The Commission agreed to advertise once more for a county grant writer. They previously received three applications, said Eglinger.
“Grant writing, with all of the Covid money, has become very involved,” he said. “I believe that the committee at this time doesn’t have a recommendation for the three candidates they interviewed.”
It’s a pretty pressing issue, though, he said.
“I don’t want to sit on this any longer,” he added. “We need that position filled.”
• The Commission received a letter from the Pin Oak CEOS club thanking them for allocating funds to repair the Pin Oak Fountain, “restoring it to its original condition.”
• Barb Fortner with the Senior Service Employment Program gave a brief overview of the program and how it can help low-income, unemployed senior citizens get job training in different areas and reenter the workforce.
These senior citizens work 20 hours a week and are paid $8.75 an hour through the program, Fortner said, and there’s priority given to people over age 65, minority groups, people with disabilities, and homeless people.
There are several host sites for the program in Hampshire, she said, but right now she has no one to place there.
She left information with the Commission and said she will also be approaching the municipalities in the county to share the mission of the program with them, too.
