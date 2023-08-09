HC Sheriff

ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office is facing a few hurdles when it comes to manpower, said Sheriff Nathan Sions at the County Commission meeting Tuesday morning.

The office is facing anywhere between one and four retirements next year, and Sions appeared in front of the commissioners to request the filling of a position to help cover the overlap time.

